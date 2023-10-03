OR strives for sustainable future toward OR SDG concept

In addition, OR is supplying materials to build natural sun-dried coffee house and has worked to develop farmers' knowledge and skills in parchment coffee processing in order to create value-added for their beans.



It is expected that this project will empower the Arabica farmers to earn around three times more profit per rai compared to maize, and five times more compared to pumpkin. The project will grow coffee farming in the existing areas and expand the new areas in the long term. The restoration of the watershed and degraded forests as well as the mitigation of forest burning will also serve to reduce PM2.5. Another goal is the development of a sustainable wholesale market to purchase coffee beans from smallholders.

smallholders with Land Rights Documents via the KALA Application developed by OR. This system collects data on farmers, cultivation areas, quality and quantity of parchment coffee beans sold to Café Amazon, and the list of farmers.



Farmers have to examine the quality of parchment coffee beans before distribution while OR will inspect humidity and defects in green coffee beans to comply with the purchasing standard. The pricing framework will be set in accordance with the market price mechanism and prices will vary depending on the quality of the green beans.



In an effort to promote sustainable farming, OR is cooperating with the Royal Project Foundation and Sarn Palung Social Enterprise Co., Ltd in setting up a Farmers’ Training Institute to enhance farmers' knowledge and skills to produce and process quality coffee.

Support sustainable farming career



The organic farming promotion project has been created with the aim of supporting Thai farmers who would like to switch from chemical-based agricultural farming to organic farming but lack funding and knowledge as well as opportunities to access distribution channels.

OR realises the importance of using plastic to cover greenhouses that provide shade from hot sun in the summer and prevent damage in the rainy season. Greenhouses covered with plastic can help improve the quality of agricultural products and significantly reduce damages.



So far, OR has contributed plastic to farmers in Mae Wang and Samoeng districts to cover 130 greenhouses with a total value of over 400,000 baht.



which supports organic farmers to regularly supply agricultural products of better quality. These initiatives will help farmers to earn a strong and sustainable income.



Besides the promotion of organic farming, OR has installed a solar power system project for organic farming, delivering a solar rooftop worth 360,000 baht to Hak Mae Wang Community Enterprise for its production and processing of organic vegetables and herbs. OR also installed the “Fusion Solar” application to report on the solar cell system in real time, allowing farmers to check power consumption.



The solar power system will help improve farmers' quality of life sustainably and plan cultivation systematically, which is in line with the OR SDG concept.

OR is conducting business based on the OR SDG (Small / Diversified / Green) concept, which will enable the company to achieve the long-term goal within a short period. It is in line with the United Nations’ SDG (Sustainable Development Goals), adopted to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

S (Small) is designed to create an opportunity for smallholders and small merchants through OR business operations with the aim of elevating the quality of life and livelihoods of the community.

Café Amazon for Chance has been created to provide opportunities for underprivileged people, the elderly, and veterans and families to work as baristas.

D (Diversified) is to diversify business opportunities via potential platforms to form inclusive partnerships. All types of businesses have a chance to be part of the OR ecosystem and work towards success.