PTT to demonstrate EV alternative energy technologies at Bitec auto show
Oil and gas giant PTT Plc is showcasing its alternative energy and technologies related to electric vehicles at an auto fair being held at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre in Bang Na.
Auttapol Rerkpiboon, PTT president and CEO, said on Wednesday that the company and its subsidiaries, including Arun Plus and PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc, are showcasing their technologies for alternative energy at the Fast Auto Show Thailand and EV Expo 2023.
The expo is being held over 20,000 square metres of space at Bitec Bang Na from Wednesday to Sunday.
Auttapol said that PTT is using the show to provide information on its technologies with a goal to encourage motorists to use EVs instead of internal combustion engine vehicles.
As part of the show, PTT will promote the renting of 900 EVs via its Nuovo Plus platform.
He said PTT is also demonstrating its PT EV charging stations, which are now in service around the country, as well as the swapping batteries for electric motorcycles by Swap & Go service provider.
Pattanadej Asasuppakij, chief organiser of the expo, said new EVs from leading manufacturers from Japan, China and Europe will be on display at the expo.
Among the manufacturers, Build Your Dreams (BYD) will announce the prices of its BYD Dolphin EV cars and display various BYD Dolphin models at the expo.