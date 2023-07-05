PTT to demonstrate EV alternative energy technologies at Bitec auto show

Auttapol Rerkpiboon, PTT president and CEO, said on Wednesday that the company and its subsidiaries, including Arun Plus and PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc, are showcasing their technologies for alternative energy at the Fast Auto Show Thailand and EV Expo 2023.

The expo is being held over 20,000 square metres of space at Bitec Bang Na from Wednesday to Sunday.

Auttapol said that PTT is using the show to provide information on its technologies with a goal to encourage motorists to use EVs instead of internal combustion engine vehicles.

As part of the show, PTT will promote the renting of 900 EVs via its Nuovo Plus platform.