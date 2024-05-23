Auto industry seeks stimulus from govt as sales plummet in 2024

The biggest decline in output for domestic sales was pickup trucks – down 45.94% YoY – while the manufacture of passenger cars fell by 5.03% YoY, said Surapong, who is also spokesperson for the Automotive Industry Group of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

The decrease in production is due to the drop in sales caused by high household debt and slow economic growth, Surapong said. Meanwhile, the industrial production index has been in a downturn for several months, as purchasing power remains fragile, falling by 24.34% compared to March 2024.

He said the FTI may revise its 2024 car production target of 1.9 million units, as several agencies have downgraded the country's economic forecast. This suggests that domestic sales targets might need to be adjusted downward, he added.

However, the FTI will first assess the effectiveness of the government's economic stimulus plans and the impact of the delayed investment plans over the past six months before making any final decisions.