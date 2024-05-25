EV event aims to be eye-opener for entrepreneurs, users, policymakers

He said the largest electric vehicle-related exhibition and conference in Southeast Asia would be held from July 3-5 at the Queen Sirikit Convention Centre and would demonstrate all aspects of EVs for entrepreneurs, users and policymakers.

Speaking at a press conference with partners and supporters, he said that this year's event would be organised under the concept “EV Ecosystem Transformation Towards Net Zero", highlighting Thailand's potential to become a regional EV hub while also moving to the global forefront in the transition to clean and green energy.

The trend reflected that the country's EV industry should consider issues beyond technology capacity, such as the end of the EV lifecycle, parts, and batteries, he said.

Krisda Utamote, president of the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand and director of corporate communication, expected the event to provide an excellent opportunity for experts and participants from around the world to share and exchange knowledge, know-how, and experiences on the fascinating topic of electric vehicles, spanning the industry's upstream and downstream businesses.

He emphasised that in order to go completely green, the industry and the public must be educated on how batteries and broken EVs are managed. The process includes upcycling and recycling, which is already facilitated by the current technology.

Apart from discussing how to handle used EVs and their parts, he pointed out that the event would also cover charging stations and energy management, which are another highlight of the EV ecosystem. EV-charging stations are popping up all over Thailand, but the number of stations still needs to be increased.