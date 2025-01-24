Mitsubishi Motors has second thoughts on joining Nissan-Honda merger

Mitsubishi Motors, a key partner of Nissan Motor, is reportedly considering not joining the planned merger between Nissan and Honda.

Three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Mitsubishi Motors intends to remain a publicly listed company while continuing its cooperative relationship with both automakers.

Following this news, Mitsubishi Motors shares plummeted by 3.9% in early Friday trading, Nissan shares dipped by 0.7%, while Honda shares saw a slight decline of 0.1%.

