Nissan and Honda ditch $60 billion merger talks and face new uncertainty

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe told a press conference that while joining the two companies would have meant "quick pain", he ultimately became more worried about the fallout if the talks dragged on without progress.

He called the failure of the discussions "disappointing" but also said Honda wanted to think about the possibility of tying up with companies other than Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors.

Mitsubishi, a junior partner in the alliance Nissan has with Renault had been part of the merger discussions although sources had said it was unlikely to participate. It also bowed out of the talks on Thursday.

RESTRUCTURING

Nissan, which also on Thursday cut its full-year forecast for the third time and reported another big drop in quarterly earnings, said it would accelerate the turnaround programme it first unveiled last year.

It now aims to close a plant in Thailand by June, it said and two more plants, which it did not name, after that. It has previously said it would cut 9,000 jobs and reduce global capacity by 20%.

Sources said in December that Nissan will need to further reduce its capacity in China, where it operates eight factories through its joint venture with Dongfeng Motor. It has already suspended production at its Changzhou plant as part of efforts to optimise operations.

Nissan is now open to working with new partners, with Taiwan's Foxconn seen as one candidate, sources said last week.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said on Wednesday that his company would consider taking a stake in Nissan but that its main aim was cooperation.

Nissan shares soared more than 60% and Honda's jumped around 26% in late December after the merger talks were first reported on Dec. 17. Those gains have since been pared to 21% for Nissan and 11% for Honda.

Reuters

Nissan's market capitalisation is now nearly five times smaller than that of Honda, which is about 7.5 trillion yen ($48.6 billion). A decade ago, the pair were both worth around 4.6 trillion yen.