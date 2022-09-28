KResearch maintains Thailand GDP growth projection for 2022 at 2.9%   

Amid rising concerns about the economic recession in many countries – the US in particular – the Thai economy has only just emerged from the doldrums.

Nattaporn Triratanasirikul, Deputy Managing Director, Kasikorn Research Center Co., Ltd. (KResearch), holds the view that the US economy is set to plunge into a technical recession once more from the end of 2022 to early 2023. Likewise, the European economy may see a quarter-on-quarter contraction for two successive quarters.

Under these circumstances, the Thai economic recovery will thus receive less support from exports. Worse, inflation is expected to remain persistently high worldwide due to protracted international political disputes.

Therefore, the Thai economy will be primarily driven by an improved tourism sector during the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.

Tourist arrivals for this year are projected at 9.75 million, an increase from the previous projection of 7.2 million.

For 2023, the number of international tourists is expected to rise to 13.0-20.0 million, which would remain substantially less than the pre-Covid level of 40 million.

Overall, KResearch maintains its GDP projection for 2022 at 2.9 per cent. Even though GDP growth for 2023 may accelerate to 3.2-4.2 per cent, close attention should be paid to multiple risks, namely runaway inflation, rising interest rate trends and economic slowdowns among Thailand's trading partners.

Regarding the interest rate outlook, it is expected that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will press ahead with its policy rate hikes at the two meetings during the remainder of 2022. Further rate increases may also be seen early next year depending on the rate of inflation and the planned extent of each Fed Funds rate hike.