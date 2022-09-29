MPC’s goal is to maintain economic, pricing stability: secretary

Piti’s comment came after the MPC on Wednesday raised the policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.00 per cent per annum in a bid to tame the impact of inflation on economic growth.

The latest hike by a 0.25 percentage point followed a similar increase last month.

Piti said the committee voted to raise the policy rate because the economy was still recovering, driven by tourism and private sector spending, while inflation remained high.

The MPC has been evaluating the baht’s trend and believed its current value (at 37.93 baht to the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday morning) would not impact Thailand’s overall economy and inflation due to three main reasons:

First is the fact that the weakening of the baht has been caused primarily by a strengthening US dollar due to a series of Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Secondly, Thailand has no problem regarding fund outflows as investors still view the country as having high potential thanks to its substantial foreign reserves – placing the kingdom sixth highest in the world – while the country’s reserves are three times bigger than its foreign debts.

“Lastly, the weakening of the baht has been beneficial to exporters. As for importers who face higher costs, they usually mitigate the impact by planning ahead and using financial tools,” Piti said.