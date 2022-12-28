CLMV, Mideast markets, future products crucial to business survival in 2023 slowdown: EXIM Thailand

1. Penetration of the CLMV (Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam) and the Middle East markets, such as Saudi Arabia. In the first 10 months of 2022, Thai export to such markets recorded a growth of over 15% and 26% respectively.

2. Export of goods that would fill upmarket gaps, such as tourism-related goods like foods, fruits, cosmetics, home appliances, etc., and products that cater to conflicting countries in international politics, such as the export of Thai electrical appliances in substitution for Chinese ones in the US market, and the increasing relocation of production bases from China to Thailand for several industries, e.g. electric vehicles and electronics products. With such developments, Thai entrepreneurs should also be enabled to make a presence in the supply chains of the future.

3. Export of goods responsive to the trends of new generation consumers, such as wellness and eco trends which have become the New World Order.

Rak further said that EXIM Thailand is fully equipped to work alongside the public and private sectors to assist Thai entrepreneurs including individuals in doing business, capturing upcoming opportunities to drive business development in linkage with global supply chains, and developing strategies and product lines to cater to the demand of new generation consumers who support businesses conducive to sustainability in economic, social and environmental dimensions, and better quality of life and health of consumers toward balanced and sustainable development of all sectors.

"The year 2023 could still be embattled with numerous risks but fresh opportunities are poised to emerge in the markets where Thai goods could access with a competitive edge. EXIM Thailand is well-positioned to give advice and offer full-fledged financial solutions to strengthen Thai business sectors from individuals to community enterprises and business entities of all levels who aspire to expand their businesses beyond Thailand,".

In view of this, it is easier today to do business on various online trade platforms. What really matters is business operators' capability to adapt to and catch up with global advancement making the best use of mechanisms and supports from the public sector, including EXIM Thailand.

" We are committed to performing our role as Thailand Development Bank which dares to take 'One Step Ahead for All Development' to transform Thailand and the world at large into a better place of tomorrow for all," added Rak.

