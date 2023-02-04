Upcoming Money Expo to showcase green finance
This year’s Money Expo will highlight environmentally friendly financing to raise awareness of global warming and the importance of green financing, according to its organiser, Money and Banking magazine.
The expo will draw major players in the financial services industry, including banks, financial companies, nonbanks, insurance companies, securities companies, asset management companies, as well as government and private agencies, Money and Banking magazine chairman Santi Viriyarungsarit said.
This year’s Money Expo will comprise seven expos, with the first and last in Bangkok. Five other expos will be held in Songkhla, Nakhon Ratchasima, Rayong, Udon Thani, and Chiang Mai provinces.
Santi said that green finance was a solution to attain net-zero emissions. Many countries, including Thailand, pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 during the 26th United Nations Framework Convention on Global Climate Change, he said.
Green financing encompasses green bonds, green equity funds, green loans, and green deposits, Santi said.
Last year, the Thai government began supporting green financing and its Bio-Circular-Green economic model by implementing standards to classify economic activities based on their environmental impact, he added.
The amount of green financing globally soared more than 100 times between 2011 and 2021, according to research by global banks. Its global value is expected to reach US$6 trillion per year in 2030, said Santi.
This year’s Money Expo will kick-off in Bangkok in May:
1. Money Expo Bangkok: May 11-14, Challenger Hall 2-3, Muang Thong Thani
2. Money Expo Hat Yai: July 7-9, Hat Yai Hall, Central Festival Hat Yai
3. Money Expo Nakhon Ratchasima: August 18-20, EMC Hall, The Mall Korat
4. Money Expo Rayong: September 8-10, Central Plaza Rayong
5. Money Expo Udon Thani: October 6-8, Udon Hall, Central Udon Thani
6. Money Expo Chiang Mai: November 10-12, Chiang Mai Hall, Central Chiang Mai Airport
7. Money Expo Bangkok: December 14-17, Exhibition Hall 4, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre
