Upcoming Money Expo to showcase green finance

The expo will draw major players in the financial services industry, including banks, financial companies, nonbanks, insurance companies, securities companies, asset management companies, as well as government and private agencies, Money and Banking magazine chairman Santi Viriyarungsarit said.

This year’s Money Expo will comprise seven expos, with the first and last in Bangkok. Five other expos will be held in Songkhla, Nakhon Ratchasima, Rayong, Udon Thani, and Chiang Mai provinces.

Santi said that green finance was a solution to attain net-zero emissions. Many countries, including Thailand, pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 during the 26th United Nations Framework Convention on Global Climate Change, he said.