LGT offers sustainable Swiss-style banking to wealthy Thais

LGT Chairman Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein told a media briefing on Thursday that sustainable investment is becoming a global trend as the need to address climate change becomes more urgent.

When asked who his clients were, the chairman said LGT’s policy was to keep its clients secret. LGT is based in Liechtenstein, bordering Switzerland. It uses the Swiss currency and the Swiss National Bank is its central bank.

To encourage wealthy Thai investors to feel comfortable with the trend of sustainable investment, the prince said his banking and asset management company adheres to the sustainable investment model with its "impact investing mindset".

Impact investing targets companies that focus on generating attractive returns with their products and services while at the same time making a positive difference in people’s lives and the environment, he said.

He gave two examples. A health company offering an innovative product that not only generates returns but also has a positive impact on people's health and a food manufacturer offering a tasty product that is also healthy and environmentally friendly.

LGT Private Banking's sister companies, Lightrock and LGT Capital Partners, are pioneers in impact investing, the prince said. Since 2009 and 2010, respectively, they have been investing in sustainable and rapidly growing businesses that make a real contribution to systemic change, he said.