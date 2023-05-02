Banks remind mobile app users to get their faces scanned for added security

This facial verification system is in compliance with the Bank of Thailand’s enhanced security measures.

The central bank believes facial verification will make online transactions safer and protect individuals from hackers, who may find ways to beat the one-time password (OTP) measure currently being used.

Between May and June, all mobile application users are required to visit their banks to update facial scans.

Facial verification will be required for mobile banking transactions such as:

• Making transfers of 50,000 baht and above, as well as making PromptPay or G-Wallet payments in the case of Bangkok Bank

• Making a transfer after the total daily transfer amount exceeds 200,000

• Increasing each transfer’s limit to 50,000 baht or more.

The banks that are calling on their clients to update or rescan their faces are Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Bangkok Bank, Krungthai Bank (KTB), Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri), Government Savings Bank (GSB), and Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC).