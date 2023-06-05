Baht still volatile but interest rates steady: Krungsri Bank

The baht is showing a volatile trend, and attention is focusing on the US services sector index, export volumes, and the direction of the Chinese stock market. Krungsri Bank projects local interest rates will remain mostly stable until the end of this year.

According to Poon Panichpibool, Krungsri Bank currency trading analyst, the baht is still fluctuating sideways within the previously estimated range. However, there is a clear decline in the baht's momentum, indicating that it has not been able to weaken beyond the 34.90 baht per US dollar zone.

Additionally, the selling pressure of Thai assets by foreign investors has started to slow. This can be seen from the reversal of foreign investors becoming net buyers of Thai stocks on Friday. However, the direction of foreign investor fund flows should still be monitored as it may affect the short-term volatility of the baht.

Although the depreciation of the Thai baht is limited, the currency is still unable to break the 34.40-34.50 baht/US dollar level as some players in the market, especially importers, are waiting to buy US dollars. This suggests that this zone may continue to serve as a support level for the baht in the near term, Poon said.

Factors affecting the value of the baht

Externally, the baht continues to move in line with the direction of both the US dollar and the price of gold. Key economic indicators reports from the US and jobless figures are awaited.