BOT wants use of local currencies in international trade amid baht volatility

External factors are 60-70% of the reason for the volatility of the Thai currency, BOT assistant governor of Financial Markets Operations Group, Alisara Mahasandana, said. These factors include the monetary policies of the United States, global economic trends, as well as specific factors within Thailand, such as high-level gold trading within the country and political uncertainties resulting from an ongoing government formation. These factors contribute to the increased volatility of the baht, Alisara explained.

However, if we look at the movement of the baht from the beginning of the year to the present, it has been relatively weak at 1.6%, while the volatility of the baht stands at 6.5%. Looking ahead, considering the remaining uncertainties, there is still the possibility of continuous baht volatility, she said.

This issue has been given significant importance by the BOT, which continues to encourage businesses to manage exchange rate risks by hedging consistently. This is accompanied by easing of criteria, or regulations within the forex ecosystem to reduce currency volatility and support the use of local currencies to reduce reliance on the US dollar, she said.

To further support foreign investors, or businesses in maintaining high liquidity and encouraging more investments, the BOT has been promoting the FX ecosystem plan.

In the third quarter of this year, the BOT plans to introduce more supportive measures, such as:

▪︎ Easing of criteria for transferring funds abroad to increase liquidity, expanding the limit for foreign exchange purposes from US$50,000 to $200,000, and allowing Thai companies to transfer funds to their parent companies abroad to help manage liquidity.