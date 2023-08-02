BOT expected to raise interest rate by 0.25%

This is expected to be the final increase, given the growing concerns about economic recovery and potential risks such as high household debt and increasing inflation. Some experts are urging caution and suggest waiting to see if the government's policies can successfully stabilise the economy.

Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, chief economist at Kiatnakin Phatra Securities, stated that the Bank of Thailand is likely to raise rates by 0.25% in this meeting to counter future inflation expectations. He also pointed out that interest rates are currently higher compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, which could pose challenges for borrowers and the economy.

Furthermore, inflation has been steadily decreasing, and this could lead to a situation where the real interest rates turn positive again. Therefore, continuous rate hikes may not be necessary to support the future economic outlook.

With the delays in the formation of a new government leaving the budget for 2023 pending, the Ministry of Finance may not be the driving force for economic expansion, and the financial sector may have to play a role in supporting continuous economic growth.

Head of Research of CIMBT Thai Bank, Amornthep Chawla also predicted that the rate increase by the Bank of Thailand would be 0.25% to manage future inflation expectations, but pointed out that external pressures, such as the rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks, have decreased. It is speculated that the rate hikes may reach their peak in the near future.

He also noted that the uncertain political situation could affect confidence and the overall Thai economy in the third quarter of this year.