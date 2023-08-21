Bangkok Bank unveils strategy for Hong Kong branch to act as gateway to China-Asean

The bank said it aims to capitalise on business opportunities in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) economic zone, leveraging its nearly 70-year experience in Hong Kong and fortified branch network across the region.

Seizing the moment of global economic recovery, Bangkok Bank is simultaneously preparing to welcome Chinese capital inflows into Thailand, particularly from the booming electric vehicle (EV) sector. The bank said it was determined to be a leading regional bank, facilitating its customers as they venture into the Asean market.

Sitthichai Jiwattanakul, senior vice president and general manager of the Hong Kong Branch, said the bank has set up its growth strategy for its Hong Kong branch to serve as a gateway for businesses and investments, seeking to tap into China, utilising Hong Kong as the central hub.

Aligned with a Chinese group's aspirations to invest in Thailand and extend their operations to other Asean nations, Bangkok Bank is utilising Hong Kong as a focal point. This approach is designed to accommodate the ongoing recovery of the global economy, he said.

After overcoming the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, entrepreneurs and investors continue to prioritise international trade, aiming to enhance production capabilities and explore new markets. These efforts are expected to bolster long-term business growth.