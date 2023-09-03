‘Worawat – Bitnance’ Strikes Back with lawsuit against SEC

The company's business- and IT-related documents had been approved, connectivity tests with the SEC's Industry Wide Test (IWT1) system had been conducted, and the license application fees had been paid. Therefore, both plaintiffs firmly believed that Bitnance was fully qualified and deserving of a digital asset business operator license within the mandated 150-day timeframe.

Despite their eligibility and the specified timeframe outlined in the public guide, the SEC did not grant the license within the required period, which is considered a delay in fulfilling their legal obligations.

In this regard, the actions of all three defendants issuing regulations in the public guide after both plaintiffs had undergone document examination, system evaluation, and scrutiny of the qualifications of the board members, executives, and major shareholders are considered the issuance of wrongful orders, an unjustifiable restriction upon personal rights or freedom beyond what is reasonable, and in violation of the rule of law as stipulated in Section 26 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand B.E. 2560 (2017).

Furthermore, even though the three defendants may argue that their issuance of orders is conducted under the authority of the Emergency Decree on Digital Asset Businesses B.E. 2561 (2018), it is still considered in breach of Section 5 in the first clause of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand B.E. 2560 (2017), which reads, "The Constitution is the supreme law of the country. The provisions of any law, rule, or regulation or any acts, which are contrary to or inconsistent with the Constitution, shall be unenforceable." Therefore, the court shall determine whether they acted out of malice in order to harass the first and second plaintiffs.

Worawat stated, "Dear fellow citizens, there is no need for you to fear those in power and holders of high positions who do wrong to you. Instead, they should fear us. As citizens, if we commit wrongdoing and face the legal consequences, we still retain our status as citizens. However, if those in any positions of power commit wrongdoing against people, they will no longer have any power or hold any positions. At the end of the day, we are all equal humans."