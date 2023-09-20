Thai stock market fails to rally

Looking ahead, the Tisco Securities CEO has a more positive outlook and believes that the Thai stock market is in the process of building a foundation for a new upward trend due to the following factors:

- Next year, the US Federal Reserve is expected to start a gradual interest rate hike cycle, which may not be significant but could signal the beginning of a global stock market uptrend.

- The risk of an economic downturn in the US is diminishing as the labour market remains strong. In the worst-case scenario, if the US economy were to slow down, lower interest rates could cushion the impact and prevent a severe downturn.

- China's economy is showing gradual signs of improvement, especially in retail sales and the expansion of its industrial and service sectors. The relaxation of monetary policies, fiscal stimuli, and easing property investment measures in China are likely to boost its economy and have positive effects on the Thai stock market.

- Thailand's economy has the potential to grow by more than 5% next year, a level not seen in 12 years, provided the government can successfully implement its economic stimulus measures as planned. This could attract foreign long-term investment back to the market.

- Corporate earnings of registered Thai companies are expected to grow by 15% next year, compared to a minus 1% growth this year, and could rise higher if the economic stimulus measures prove more effective than expected.

Taking account of these factors, the Tisco Securities CEO believes that the Thai stock market has the opportunity to outperform global markets in the near future after underperforming for much of this year. Historically, markets that underperformed in the previous year often rebound the following year.