Foreign investors have been fleeing Thai stocks this year

From January 3 until August 3, the 10 stocks that saw the highest level of selling were:

CPALL: Net selling value of 11.38 billion baht

BBL: Net selling value of 6.32 billion baht

KTB: Net selling value of 4.56 billion baht

TTB: Net selling value of 4.27 billion baht

MAKRO: Net selling value of 4.12 billion baht

SCC: Net selling value of 3.92 billion baht

SCB: Net selling value of 3.19 billion baht

TIDLOR: Net selling value of 2.20 billion baht

BDMS: Net selling value of 1.99 billion baht

TASCO: Net selling value of 1.71 billion baht

In July, the 10 stocks that saw the highest level of selling were:

BDMS: Net selling value of 2.13 billion baht

AOT: Net selling value of 1.92 billion baht

GULF: Net selling value of 1.20 billion baht

CRC: Net selling value of 931 million baht

BH: Net selling value of 856 million baht

KKP: Net selling value of 817 million baht

PTTGC: Net selling value of 718 million baht

LH: Net selling value of 700 million baht

IVL: Net selling value of 629 million baht

RATCH: Net selling value of 447 million baht

Analysts from brokerage firms have reduced the price target for KBANK shares, with many suggesting a "buy" recommendation due to the bank's financial performance and market conditions. Yuanta Securities (Thailand) and other firms have provided revised earnings forecasts for KBANK.