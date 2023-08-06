Foreign investors have been fleeing Thai stocks this year
Foreign investors were net sellers of Thai stocks in the first seven months of this year, offloading 127 billion baht worth of stocks.
From January 3 until August 3, the 10 stocks that saw the highest level of selling were:
CPALL: Net selling value of 11.38 billion baht
BBL: Net selling value of 6.32 billion baht
KTB: Net selling value of 4.56 billion baht
TTB: Net selling value of 4.27 billion baht
MAKRO: Net selling value of 4.12 billion baht
SCC: Net selling value of 3.92 billion baht
SCB: Net selling value of 3.19 billion baht
TIDLOR: Net selling value of 2.20 billion baht
BDMS: Net selling value of 1.99 billion baht
TASCO: Net selling value of 1.71 billion baht
In July, the 10 stocks that saw the highest level of selling were:
BDMS: Net selling value of 2.13 billion baht
AOT: Net selling value of 1.92 billion baht
GULF: Net selling value of 1.20 billion baht
CRC: Net selling value of 931 million baht
BH: Net selling value of 856 million baht
KKP: Net selling value of 817 million baht
PTTGC: Net selling value of 718 million baht
LH: Net selling value of 700 million baht
IVL: Net selling value of 629 million baht
RATCH: Net selling value of 447 million baht
