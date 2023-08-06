background-defaultbackground-default
Foreign investors have been fleeing Thai stocks this year

SUNDAY, August 06, 2023

Foreign investors were net sellers of Thai stocks in the first seven months of this year, offloading 127 billion baht worth of stocks.

From January 3 until August 3, the 10 stocks that saw the highest level of selling were:

CPALL: Net selling value of 11.38 billion baht

BBL: Net selling value of 6.32 billion baht

KTB: Net selling value of 4.56 billion baht

TTB: Net selling value of 4.27 billion baht

MAKRO: Net selling value of 4.12 billion baht

SCC: Net selling value of 3.92 billion baht

SCB: Net selling value of 3.19 billion baht

TIDLOR: Net selling value of 2.20 billion baht

BDMS: Net selling value of 1.99 billion baht

TASCO: Net selling value of 1.71 billion baht

In July, the 10 stocks that saw the highest level of selling were:

BDMS: Net selling value of 2.13 billion baht

AOT: Net selling value of 1.92 billion baht

GULF: Net selling value of 1.20 billion baht

CRC: Net selling value of 931 million baht

BH: Net selling value of 856 million baht

KKP: Net selling value of 817 million baht

PTTGC: Net selling value of 718 million baht

LH: Net selling value of 700 million baht

IVL: Net selling value of 629 million baht

RATCH: Net selling value of 447 million baht

Analysts from brokerage firms have reduced the price target for KBANK shares, with many suggesting a "buy" recommendation due to the bank's financial performance and market conditions. Yuanta Securities (Thailand) and other firms have provided revised earnings forecasts for KBANK.

Thai stocks
