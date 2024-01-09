PM and BOT head meet, reiterate past comments

The decision to meet underlined that the government understood the importance of the relationship between the two institutions.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor, Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, reportedly discussed the ongoing rise in interest rates, which has been a major concern for both businesses and consumers. The BOT has boosted interest rates five times since May 2022 in an effort to combat inflation.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister told the governor of his concerns about the impact of rising interest rates on the economy. He said the government is committed to supporting economic growth and added that the government wants to work with the BOT to find a balance between controlling inflation and supporting growth.

Governor Sethaput replied by assuring the Prime Minister that the BOT is committed to working with the government to achieve its economic goals. The BOT, he said, would continue to monitor the situation closely and to adjust its policies as needed.