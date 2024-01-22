Baht weakens against US$ as investors await BOJ and ECB meetings

Krung Thai Bank's foreign currency analyst, Poon Panitpiboon said the baht has been moving within a sideways range near 35.50 baht per US dollar, fluctuating within the range of 34.43-35.57 baht/US$ since Friday.

There was a slight depreciation following the strengthening of the dollar after the positive consumer sentiment index report. However, the “risk-on” sentiment in the US financial market, which boosted the stock market indices like the S&P500 to new highs, has contributed to the slowdown of the dollar's appreciation and supported the gradual strengthening of the baht.

In the past week, the baht depreciated as players in the market gradually reduced expectations for an early and deep rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Foreign investors also continued to sell Thai assets. This week, investors are advised to monitor economic data from the US such as the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation rate and purchasing managers index (PMI) indices, as well as the outcomes of the meetings of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

The BOJ is expected to keep its policy settings unchanged at its meeting on Tuesday, while the ECB is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its meeting on Thursday.