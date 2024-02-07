Bank of Thailand holds key interest rate at 2.50% in a 5-2 decision

Earlier in the week, a Ministry of Commerce report detailed falling year-on-year inflation in January for the fourth month in a row. It prompted Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Deputy Finance Minister Julapan Amornviwat to point to the figure, insisting that it indicated an economic slowdown.

"What we're seeing is a recovery that is there, but is slower than expected," Sethaput told news agency Reuters. "That's not the same thing as a crisis. It's a temporary thing, and the long-term inflation expectations are still positive and anchored," Sethaput said.

Meanwhile, figures from the private sector were expecting an interest rate cut. Suphan Mongkolsuthee, former president of the Federation of Thai Industries, said, “Household debt is so high, almost 100% of our GDP, that it makes sense for us to cut interest rates while inflation is negative.”