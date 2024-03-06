Finance Ministry, BOT to allow virtual banks to open within one year

The Finance Ministry says the measure aims to reach sectors of the economy underserved or unserved by traditional banking services. Applicants must demonstrate sufficient experience and resources to run a commercial bank. Applications can be sent to the Bank of Thailand.

According to the new regulations, the virtual banks must be headquartered in Thailand with registered capital of 5-10 billion baht.

Additionally, the Ministry said that there would be no limit on licenses approved but that licensing will ultimately fall to the Bank of Thailand which will evaluate the macroeconomic landscape and what is appropriate for Thailand.