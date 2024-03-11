KBank opens new China HQ, linking AEC+3 through digital banking platform

The focus will be on Chinese businesses seeking to invest in Thailand and other ASEAN countries, as well as Thai-ASEAN businesses looking to broaden their reach to China. This will help to connect the intra-regional economy, thus strengthening KBank’s position as a Regional Digital Bank in AEC+3 through digital services.

Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Chairperson of the Board, KASIKORNBANK, said, " We have prioritized digital service channels to connect Chinese business customers within the AEC+3 region through the Bank’s network in ASEAN. KBank has prepared for future growth by recently opening a new head office within Shenzhen’s CBD. This was undertaken through an investment for the acquisition of office space covering more than 13,700 square meters on seven floors, from the 12th to 18th floor, to accommodate approximately 1,000 employees and future expansion of services for SMEs and retail customers."

Additionally, the expansion aims to elevate the company’s capabilities in digital technology and ensure that its services meet the prevailing needs that go beyond financial services, through KBank’s platforms that leverage its service networks in key strategic locations across ASEAN, including Vietnam and Indonesia.