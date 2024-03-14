Exploring investment opportunities in a Year of Optimism and Caution

Firstly, inflation is expected to continue its downward trend this year. Secondly, with the decline in inflation, central banks might reduce interest rates around mid-year. Finally, the likelihood of avoiding a significant recession is enhanced by a controlled global economic slowdown.

However, investors have reasons for caution, including prolonged geopolitical tensions that could reignite inflation. Another concern is that central banks may overextend the period of high-interest rates to combat inflation, overlooking the adverse impact on the economy. These factors could lead to a further, albeit orderly, slowdown of the global economy.

Focusing on Thailand, the Thai economy is projected to grow by 2.8 per cent this year, driven by consumer spending and tourism. The government aims to attract 40 million international tourists and achieve THB3.5 trillion in tourism revenue by 2024. Despite ongoing external challenges such as high inflation and the risk of recession, geopolitical conflicts also present foreign risks that require vigilant monitoring.

Gidon Jerome Kessel shares his insights on investment strategies to navigate another volatile year. “Entering 2024 brings reasons for both optimism and caution. It’s crucial to be aware of market and political cycles and the associated risks. Diversifying portfolios to mitigate potential volatility and pursuing steady income through multi-asset strategies are advisable,” he suggests.