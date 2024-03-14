Thailand’s economy remains fragile due to failure to restructure: SCB study

Speaking during the release of the bank's economic outlook for the first quarter of this year on Thursday, Somprawin Manprasert pointed out that while the country's economy appeared to be doing well on the surface, it was extremely fragile and weak in terms of long-term growth.

"We have all known for a long time that Thailand has a major problem with its economic structure, including its manufacturing industry. However, the issue has become extremely serious as it has already harmed the country's competitiveness in the transition to digital technology and sustainability," he said.

Citing the kingdom's gross domestic product, which continues to fall after each crisis, Somparwin noted that the problem was Thailand's inability to integrate new innovations and technologies into the manufacturing sector.

Furthermore, given the government's inability to address long-term issues and failure to implement the right solutions for the country's economy, he said he was concerned that Thailand would be unable to engage in and benefit from the new generation of global supply chains.

He warned that if the scenario continued without implementing new national policies and actions, Thailand would fall into the “Lost Decade”, and he was unsure how long it would take for Thailand to recover.

The Lost Decade refers to a period of economic stagnation in Japan in the 1990s that is having an impact on the country's economy even today.



According to the SCB EIC recent study, the level of Thailand's manufacturing efficiency in the long run was reduced from 3% in the previous year to 2.7% this year.

Pranida Syamananda, head of industry analysis at the SCB EIC, explained that Thailand was currently facing structural issues related to both demand and supply.