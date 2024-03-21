Thai mega-companies form alliances to grab three virtual bank licences

Interested candidates have until September 19, or six months, to submit their application to establish virtual banks in Thailand, of which only three will be allowed by the BOT regulator.

The first contender for the licence to announce their move was Gulf Energy Development Plc (Gulf). CEO Sarath Ratanavadi on Tuesday said that the energy conglomerate would team up with telecom giant Advanced Info Service Plc (AIS), Krungthai Bank Plc (KTB) and PTT Oil and Retail Plc (OR) to form a joint venture to establish a virtual bank.

Sarath believed that with Gulf’s technology know-how, AIS’s and OR’s vast user bases, and KTB’s financial expertise, the joint venture would thrive under 5-billion-baht investment budget.

Next up is SCBX, a financial arm of Siam Commercial Bank, which is forming an alliance with a Chinese technological company to prepare for operating a branchless bank in Thailand.

CEO Arthid Nanthawithaya on Wednesday said the joint venture will be officially announced in the next few days, with another partner being KakaoBank, South Korea’s largest digital bank, which SCBX had signed with last year.