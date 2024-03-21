Finance Ministry urges BOT to cut rate amid decline in purchasing power

The government has missed its revenue target for the first four months of this fiscal year, said Lawaron Saengsanit, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Finance.

With 11% lower revenue collection than the same period last year, Lawaron said the figures point to an economic slowdown from decreased purchasing power.

Big purchases, like car and real estate sales, have also been impacted by the decade-high interest rates. However, any change to interest rates will take around six months to trickle down into the economy.