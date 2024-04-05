KBank launches Cross-Border QR Payment Service between Thailand and Lao PDR

The current countries/territories where foreign tourists can use mobile banking to scan Thai QR codes for payment include Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam, and most recently, Lao PDR.

This year, the Bank aims to achieve a 30% growth in the use of its international QR payment system, driven by Thailand's expected increase in foreign visitors, which is anticipated to surpass 36 million.

Pipatpong Poshyanonda, President of KBank, stated, "KBank plays a pivotal role as a settlement bank for international transactions, facilitating cross-border QR payment services between Thailand and Lao PDR. This initiative is part of the collaboration between the Bank of Thailand and the Bank of the Lao PDR (BOL) to enhance the efficiency of international financial infrastructure, enabling seamless connectivity within the region under standardized protocols. Besides enhancing customer convenience and satisfaction, this service aims to lower cross-border financial costs. Furthermore, the Bank intends to expand its QR payment service connection with India by 2024."