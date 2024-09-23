Thai virtual bank licence deadline passes with 5 initial applicants

The deadline for submitting applications for the three virtual bank licenses has passed, with no additional contenders beyond the initial five announced in August.
Somchai Lertlarpwasin, assistant governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), said the application period closed on Thursday (September 19), with the total number of applicants remaining unchanged at five.
In August, the BOT announced that five groups had applied for the three virtual bank licences after applications opened in March. They are:
Somchai said the BOT will review the applicants’ qualifications and announce selected operators by mid-2025. Successful applicants will be expected to launch their virtual banks within a year, following approval by the finance minister.