Seven major Thai banks report record-breaking revenues

However, analysts warn that a potential interest-rate cut by the Bank of Thailand could put pressure on banking stocks' net interest margins (NIMs).

Despite the volatile Thai stock market, investing in bank stocks remains attractive thanks to their high dividend yields and stable growth. While some stocks have seen significant price increases, their valuations are still relatively reasonable.

Wijit Arayapisit, strategist at Liberator Securities, noted that banking stocks offer attractive dividend payouts and are less affected by interest-rate fluctuations compared with other sectors. However, he cautioned that a potential rate cut by the Bank of Thailand could negatively impact banks' NIMs and profitability.

The seven major Thai banks, namely SCB, KBANK (Kasikorn Bank), KTB (Krungthai Bank), BBL (Bangkok Bank), KKP (Kiatnakin Phatra Bank), TTB (TMBThanachart), and BAY (Bank of Ayudhya, orKrungsri), have all reported strong financial performance.

According to the results of the consensus survey, the bank with the highest dividend payments from the beginning of 2024 to date is SCB, which has issued dividends twice, totalling 9.84 baht. This represents an increase of 2.15 baht, or 27.95%, compared with the previous year's total dividend of 7.69 baht.

In 2024, KBANK has also made two dividend payments, amounting to a total of 7.50 baht – a significant increase of 3.50 baht, or 87.5%, from last year’s total of 4.00 baht. Similarly, BBL has paid dividends twice this year, totalling 7.00 baht, which is an increase of 2.00 baht, or 40%, from the previous year's dividend of 5.00 baht.