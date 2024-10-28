Business titans share insights at Krungsri Forum 2024



Regarding the Thai economic landscape, Krislert Samphantharak, Advisor of the Puey Ungphakorn Institute for Economic Research at the Bank of Thailand, posed a critical question: how can Thailand move forward to ensure growth and inclusivity?

He emphasised the need for a new growth model, focusing on 1) investing in future-oriented businesses, 2) prioritising value creation through quality, and 3) fostering local growth through market integration, partnerships, and technology for achieving economies of scale.

In terms of the financial sector's role, Prakob Phiencharoen, Krungsri's Head of Corporate and Investment Banking Group, along with Anouj Mehta, Country Director of ADB Thailand Resident Mission, discussed ‘Navigating ESG Challenges: How the Financial Sector Drives Sustainable Change.’

They stated that both organisations are committed to supporting businesses at all levels by providing insights into new business models and practices, as well as critical funding for ESG transitions in Thailand.

They stressed that understanding and taking agile action is key to creating significant business opportunities to access new markets.

In the real estate sector, Asst. Prof. Dr. Kessara Thanyalakphak, Managing Director of SENA Development Public Company Limited, shared insights on ‘Real Estate of the Future: Redefining Homes.’

She addressed the current economic and social context, including household debt and the inadequacies and high costs of public transport.

These challenges have created a mismatch between the demand for affordable housing and a supply dominated by homes priced over 3 million baht, resulting in younger generations delaying home purchases in favour of renting. She also suggested redefining the housing industry with alternatives such as ‘Rent to Own’.

The forum was well-attended, drawing hundreds of participants. The seminar was graced by Varawut Silpa-Archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, who spoke on “Scaling Societal Strategies for Nation Building.”

He envisioned Thailand as a fully-developed ageing society and emphasised that the role of Titans need not be confined solely to the business domain; they can also be “Titans for Sustainability”, ensuring that no one is left behind—particularly seniors, who have made significant contributions to the nation. Implementing appropriate policies for senior citizens can yield various benefits, leveraging their experience in nation-building while promoting their overall well-being.

Concluding the seminar, Mitsuhiro Ito, Senior Consultant of the Global Business Division at Mitsubishi Research Institute (MRI), shared insights and lessons from Japan in his presentation titled ‘Capitalising on Demographic Shifts: Business Opportunities in an Ageing Society.’

He emphasised that the key to transforming businesses to flourish in an ageing society lies in implementing health promotion policies together with a holistic approach within the healthcare market.

The Krungsri Business Forum, titled ‘Business Titans: Breaking the Ground to Win’, is part of an initiative to enhance the business capabilities of Krungsri’s corporate clients for sustainable growth. This annual forum provides updates on various trends and shares valuable knowledge, allowing corporate clients to gain in-depth insights from leading experts while inspiring opportunities for business expansion.



