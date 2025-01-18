Govt settles over 50,000 loan shark cases worth 1.8 billion baht

The Finance Ministry and its partners have helped a total of 50,980 non-banking debtors saddled with illegally high interest rates refinance their debts so far, a senior official said on Saturday.

Pornchai Teeravej, director general of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO), said that after the government stepped in to help holders of non-banking loans settle their debts, the ministry’s special banks and private partners had approved refinancing worth 1.8 billion baht.

The operation started on December 1, 2023, and as of Thursday this week, 50,980 debtors have refinanced their loans from non-banking creditors, Pornchai said.