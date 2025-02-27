Somchai likely to be voted BOT board chairman on Friday

Somchai Sujjapongse, former permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance, is likely to be voted the new chairman of the Bank of Thailand’s board of directors on Friday, a source from the selection committee has said.

Sathit Limpongpan, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance and chairman of the selection committee for the BOT board chairman, stated that his panel would hold a meeting at 2 pm on Friday to vote on two candidates.

After the vote, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira will be informed of the winner, who will then be proposed for Cabinet approval as the next BOT board chairman, Sathit explained.