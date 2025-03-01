Krungthai Bank follows BOT, cuts interest rate by 0.25 per cent

Krungthai Bank has announced a reduction in its loan interest rates by up to 0.25%, in response to the recent policy rate cut by the Bank of Thailand (BOT)’s Monetary Policy Committee, according to a statement released on Friday.

This move makes Krungthai the second major bank after Siam Commercial Bank to follow the BOT’s lead. The bank said it was designed to bolster Thailand's economic momentum and alleviate the financial strain on its customer base, enabling them to navigate future economic uncertainties with greater resilience.

The revised rates are scheduled to take effect on Monday (March 3).

Payong Srivanich, president and chief executive officer of Krungthai Bank, emphasised that this decision aligns with the government’s efforts to drive economic growth amidst a complex global landscape.

