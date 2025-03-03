KBank Cuts Loan Rates to Ease Customer Debt Burden

Kasikorn Bank (KBank) has announced a reduction in loan interest rates by up to 0.25%, effective from March 4th, 2025, in a move aimed at alleviating the debt burden for its customers across all sectors.

This decision underscores the bank’s commitment to supporting both businesses and households by lowering their financial costs and improving access to credit.

The move follows similar rate cuts from competitors Siam Commercial Bank and Krungthai Bank, prompted by the Bank of Thailand's decision to reduce the benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, February 26th, 2025.

KBank Director and President Chongrak Rattanapian stated that in response to the Monetary Policy Committee’s reduction of the policy interest rate from 2.25% to 2.00% per annum, KBank will implement a corresponding reduction in its lending rates.

