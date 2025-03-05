Trump says Japan, China cannot keep reducing value of their currencies

The remarks added to market jitters as Trump's new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect on Tuesday, along with a doubling of duties on Chinese goods to 20%, in a fresh escalation of global trade tensions.

Highlighting the risk that Japan's export-reliant economy faces from uncertainty over Washington's currency and tariff policies, the Nikkei benchmark tumbled nearly 2% on Tuesday as Trump's comments drove up the yen.

The yen briefly climbed to 148.60 per dollar on Tuesday, up from around 150 on Monday.

"I've called President Xi, I've called the leaders of Japan to say you can't continue to reduce and break down your currency," Trump said at the White House on Monday.

"You can't do it because it's unfair to us. It's very hard for us to make tractors, Caterpillar here, when Japan, China and other places are killing their currency, meaning driving it down," he said.