Bank of Thailand Holds Key Rate at 1.75% Despite Economic Slowdown Concerns

Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 6-1 to maintain the benchmark interest rate at 1.75 per cent per annum on Wednesday, despite projections of economic deceleration in the latter half of 2025.

Speaking at a press conference following the committee meeting on Wednesday, MPC Secretary Sakkapop Panyanukul announced that whilst the Thai economy had expanded more robustly than anticipated in the first half of 2025, supported by manufacturing production and front-loaded exports, significant headwinds lay ahead.

The committee cited mounting risks to merchandise exports stemming from US trade policies and geopolitical tensions as primary concerns for the economic outlook.

Under the assumption that reciprocal US tariffs would be applied to Thailand at 18 per cent—half the rate announced on 2 April 2025—and 10 per cent for other countries, the Thai economy is projected to grow by 2.3 per cent in 2025 and 1.7 per cent in 2026.