Thai Banks Cut Lending Rates in Response to Central Bank Action

Thailand's leading commercial and state-owned banks have announced cuts to their lending rates, following the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) unanimous decision yesterday to lower the policy rate.

On 13 August, the MPC reduced the policy rate by 0.25 percentage points, from 1.75% to 1.50%.

This was done to make financial conditions more favourable for businesses and vulnerable households grappling with a fragile economy, which has been impacted by new US trade measures and structural challenges.

In response, several major banks, including Krungthai Bank, Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, Siam Commercial Bank, and Krungsri, swiftly announced reductions of 0.25% to their Minimum Loan Rate (MLR), Minimum Overdraft Rate (MOR), and Minimum Retail Rate (MRR).

The cuts are effective as early as today and will take effect at other banks in the coming days.

