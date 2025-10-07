Thai government to investigate unusual BOP figures, explore measures to stabilise baht

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas announced on Monday that the government will explore measures to manage anomalies in the country’s financial markets following a sudden spike in the Net Errors and Omissions (NEO) in Thailand’s Balance of Payments (BOP) accounts.

“At the upcoming economic cabinet meeting on October 7, the Ministry of Finance will present proposals for monitoring these irregularities. I have already discussed with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and assigned him to coordinate with relevant agencies to trace funds appearing in the NEO, which historically have been unusually high,” Ekniti said.

He added that oversight will require collaboration across multiple agencies. The Permanent Secretary has been tasked with consulting the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to track the flow of funds, and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to determine whether the money entered via cryptocurrency or other irregular channels.