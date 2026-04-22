Thai banks post solid Q1 profits — Kasikornbank leads sector with top earnings

Thailand’s commercial banking sector delivered a resilient performance in the first quarter of 2026, with all 11 major lenders reporting combined net profits of 68.68 billion baht, a modest 0.62% increase from the same period last year and a sharp 20.13% rise from the previous quarter.

The results cover key institutions including Kasikornbank (KBANK), Krungthai Bank (KTB), SCB X (SCB), TMBThanachart Bank (TTB), Bank of Ayudhya (BAY), Kiatnakin Phatra Bank (KKP), Tisco Financial Group (TISCO), CIMB Thai Bank (CIMBT), Land and Houses Financial Group (LHFG), Thai Credit Bank (CREDIT) and Bangkok Bank (BBL).





Among them, Kasikornbank stood out as the sector’s top performer, posting strong profit growth of 6.35% year-on-year and 42.70% quarter-on-quarter. Bank of Ayudhya also reported solid gains, with profits rising 14.40% from a year earlier and 20.92% from the previous quarter.

Kiatnakin Phatra Bank delivered one of the most striking performances, with net profit surging 84.09% year-on-year and 10.33% quarter-on-quarter, supported by lower losses from repossessed vehicles and improved fee income.

In contrast, SCB X reported a notable decline in profitability, with net profit falling 18.45% year-on-year, although it edged up slightly by 0.05% from the previous quarter.