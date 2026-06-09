BOT adds Bangkok financial institution holiday for IMF meetings

The Cabinet, at its meeting on Tuesday (May 19, 2026), resolved to designate one additional special public holiday in Bangkok, October 16, and to require government agencies in Bangkok to work from home for three days: October 12, 14, and 15.

The move is intended to facilitate travel and ensure security for finance ministers and central bank governors from member countries attending the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.