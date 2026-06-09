BOT adds Bangkok financial institution holiday for IMF meetings

The Cabinet, at its meeting on Tuesday (May 19, 2026), resolved to designate one additional special public holiday in Bangkok, October 16, and to require government agencies in Bangkok to work from home for three days: October 12, 14, and 15.
The move is intended to facilitate travel and ensure security for finance ministers and central bank governors from member countries attending the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.
After consideration, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) deemed it appropriate to add a one-day special holiday for financial institutions and specialised financial institutions in Bangkok, namely October 16.
Financial institutions and specialised financial institutions may decide how to proceed as appropriate if they have necessary duties or if cancelling such duties would cause damage or affect services to the public.
The BOT has also asked financial institutions and specialised financial institutions to consider work-from-home arrangements for Bangkok-based units that do not provide public services for three days: October 12, 14, and 15.
This is to help facilitate the organisation of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund smoothly and as efficiently as possible.