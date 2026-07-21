Thai Banking Sector Faces Rising Pressures on Asset Quality and Earnings in 2026, Warns Fitch Ratings

Weak macroeconomic conditions, lower margins, and SME defaults put pressure on Thai lenders' asset quality and full-year earnings in 2026.

Thailand’s sluggish macroeconomic environment is set to place sustained pressure on the earnings performance and asset quality of major commercial banks throughout 2026, according to a peer credit analysis report published by Fitch Ratings.

While buffers supporting the Viability Ratings (VRs) of the country's major lenders—including Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Bangkok Bank (BBL), Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri), Kasikornbank (KBANK), and TMBThanachart Bank (TTB)—remain intact, Fitch noted that these buffers have been steadily eroding, particularly regarding asset quality.

Fitch expects impaired-loan ratios across the sector to tick upwards in 2026, driven primarily by vulnerable borrower segments such as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and lower-income retail consumers.

In addition to credit deterioration, profitability will be squeezed by narrowing net interest margins (NIM) and muted domestic economic growth, which limits new commercial opportunities.

Nevertheless, Fitch highlighted that core profitability metrics remain adequate, buoyed by consistent performance between 2023 and 2025, when operating profit to risk-weighted assets ranged between 1.8% and 3.0%.