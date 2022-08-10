Thu, August 18, 2022

business

‘Move 2022’ virtual event generates over THB600m in revenue: Jurin

A virtual multimedia exhibition early this month proved a big hit, earning commitments of more than 600 million baht for the country, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit reported on Wednesday.

Thirty Thai firms and 50 foreign companies took part in the Multimedia Online Virtual Exhibition (Move) 2022 from August 1 to 3, which was held via the Department of International Trade Promotion’s www.move-ditp.com website, Jurin said.

The Thai companies included entertainment, TV series, movies, animation and post-production firms.

Jurin said five outstanding Thai companies were selected to pitch their products and services online during the event.

The 30 Thai firms engaged in 206 negotiations with 50 foreign companies from 19 countries through the DITP’s business matching service, he said.

The business talks led to commitments of deals worth 496.26 million baht in five years, including 6.66 million baht of instant deals, Jurin said.

Most of these agreements are contracts to hire Thai firms to produce TV series and the sale of movie licences to foreign firms, the minister said.

The five selected Thai firms gained additional commitments of 107.8 million baht – production funds worth 13.8 million baht and co-production funds amounting to 94 million baht.

The DITP has held the Move exhibition for the third time now.

The annual event is aimed at supporting the digital content industry under the government’s creative economy policy and the policy to turn Thailand into a hub for digital content, in a move to use soft power to promote the country.

Published : August 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

