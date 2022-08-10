‘Move 2022’ virtual event generates over THB600m in revenue: Jurin

The business talks led to commitments of deals worth 496.26 million baht in five years, including 6.66 million baht of instant deals, Jurin said.

Most of these agreements are contracts to hire Thai firms to produce TV series and the sale of movie licences to foreign firms, the minister said.

The five selected Thai firms gained additional commitments of 107.8 million baht – production funds worth 13.8 million baht and co-production funds amounting to 94 million baht.

The DITP has held the Move exhibition for the third time now.

The annual event is aimed at supporting the digital content industry under the government’s creative economy policy and the policy to turn Thailand into a hub for digital content, in a move to use soft power to promote the country.