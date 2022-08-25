Taiwan Expo 2022 in Thailand, the biggest trade show of the year
Bringing the technology and innovative products of more than 230 companies from 16 businesses to showcase in a hybrid exhibition format
The Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economy of Taiwan (Bureau of Foreign Trade, MOEA) together with Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) announce the grand event "Taiwan Expo 2022" in Thailand in the hybrid exhibition format and update Taiwan's innovative product trends which have raised more than 230 companies from 16 business categories, covering all businesses and industries to enhance the quality of life.
Don't miss it! There is also online Business Matching, an opportunity for Thai businessmen and investors to meet and discuss with leading Taiwanese companies. Those who are interested, please visit the onsite event at the Fashion Hall, 1st floor, Siam Paragon Shopping Center between 31 August and 4 September 2022, or visit the online event available now at https://bit.ly/2022taiwanexpo-THAI-05-
The Taiwan Expo 2022 in Thailand is a trade show of Taiwan technology and innovation that is organized by the Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economy of Taiwan (Bureau of Foreign Trade, MOEA) together with the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) to promote a good image of Taiwan while building good relationships and creating economic, trade and investment cooperation between Thailand and Taiwan. The Taiwan Expo in Thailand is an annual event and was held for the first time in 2018 and offered only the online event in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 crisis. This year, it will be held as the grand event in a hybrid exhibition format.
The Taiwan Expo 2022 in Thailand will showcase Taiwan's technology and innovation that will make everyday life more comfortable. There are more than 190 companies on display online and 46 companies will be showcasing at onsite events, divided into 5 highlighted concepts such as 1) Cultural & Tourism, the experiences in Taiwan's tourism and culture; 2) Low-Carbon Economy, combining innovative products with low-carbon economy concepts to reduce global warming problems sustainably; 3) Taiwan Lifestyle, the lifestyle products that are outstanding in both design and functions and also make daily life easier; 4) Smart Manufacturing, offering the smart mechanical products and solutions for all manufacturing industries; and 5) Smart Medical, delivering cutting-edge medical and healthcare equipment technology and innovation.
There is also an online business matching activity, allowing Thai businessmen and investors to meet and exchange business perspectives. Those who are interested in participating in trade business discussion, negotiations, and expanding business with Taiwan company representatives without any trade obligations can choose for business meetings covering every business and every industry from 16 business categories, including electrical and electronic equipment, electrical appliances, telecommunication, machinery, automotive, hardware, hand tools and construction equipment, computer equipment, medical and healthcare, beauty products, food and beverage, sports equipment, fashion apparel, agriculture, home, mother & child and service categories.
Those trade buyers can book an appointment for business negotiations with no limit on the number of companies. The Thai-Chinese interpreters are available free of charge. The business discussion will be held online via Skype. The first 100 people who register for business negotiations, will receive a Grab Food voucher valued at 100 baht and the first 40 people who register to negotiate business with up to 4 companies or more will receive the Shell fuel card valued at 300 baht. The online business matching activities will be held on August 31 and September 2, 2022. Interested parties can register and reserve the appointments in advance at https://bit.ly/3Pg03oZ. For more information about online business matching activities, please contact the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) at 02-651-4470.
For more information about Taiwan Expo 2022 in Thailand, visit Facebook: Taiwan Expo in Thailand or https://bit.ly/2022taiwanexpo-THAI-05-