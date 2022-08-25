Taiwan Expo 2022 in Thailand, the biggest trade show of the year

The Taiwan Expo 2022 in Thailand will showcase Taiwan's technology and innovation that will make everyday life more comfortable. There are more than 190 companies on display online and 46 companies will be showcasing at onsite events, divided into 5 highlighted concepts such as 1) Cultural & Tourism, the experiences in Taiwan's tourism and culture; 2) Low-Carbon Economy, combining innovative products with low-carbon economy concepts to reduce global warming problems sustainably; 3) Taiwan Lifestyle, the lifestyle products that are outstanding in both design and functions and also make daily life easier; 4) Smart Manufacturing, offering the smart mechanical products and solutions for all manufacturing industries; and 5) Smart Medical, delivering cutting-edge medical and healthcare equipment technology and innovation.

There is also an online business matching activity, allowing Thai businessmen and investors to meet and exchange business perspectives. Those who are interested in participating in trade business discussion, negotiations, and expanding business with Taiwan company representatives without any trade obligations can choose for business meetings covering every business and every industry from 16 business categories, including electrical and electronic equipment, electrical appliances, telecommunication, machinery, automotive, hardware, hand tools and construction equipment, computer equipment, medical and healthcare, beauty products, food and beverage, sports equipment, fashion apparel, agriculture, home, mother & child and service categories.

Those trade buyers can book an appointment for business negotiations with no limit on the number of companies. The Thai-Chinese interpreters are available free of charge. The business discussion will be held online via Skype. The first 100 people who register for business negotiations, will receive a Grab Food voucher valued at 100 baht and the first 40 people who register to negotiate business with up to 4 companies or more will receive the Shell fuel card valued at 300 baht. The online business matching activities will be held on August 31 and September 2, 2022. Interested parties can register and reserve the appointments in advance at https://bit.ly/3Pg03oZ. For more information about online business matching activities, please contact the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) at 02-651-4470.

For more information about Taiwan Expo 2022 in Thailand, visit Facebook: Taiwan Expo in Thailand or https://bit.ly/2022taiwanexpo-THAI-05-

