Thai online trade forecast to exceed 4 trillion baht in 2025
Thailand’s e-commerce is on course for fivefold growth over the next three years, according to new Thai e-Commerce Association (Theca) president Kulthirath Pakawachkrilers.
The Thai e-commerce market is expected to grow from 817 billion baht currently to over 4 trillion baht in 2025, Kulthirath said.
Helping to drive that growth will be the new trend for virtual or metaverse commerce, she added.
“Meta-commerce is changing the world of e-commerce by adding virtual reality,” said Kulthirath as she was introduced as the association’s new chief on Thursday, replacing Thanawat Malabuppha. Kulthirath is CEO and co-founder of Thailand e-Business Centre (TEC).
Strategic Market Research forecasts the global meta-commerce market will grow to US$678.80 billion (24.4 trillion baht) by 2030. The market is currently worth about $47.48 billion.
The biggest driver of the Thai e-commerce market is online shopping.
The e-shopping market is expected to grow more than 128 per cent to 120 billion baht in 2025, according to Theca. The e-travel sector comes second, with a projected 29.91 per cent increase to 29 billion baht.
Ranked third is e-transportation and food delivery, which is forecast to rise 22.37 per cent to 18 billion baht.
Kulthirath said Theca’s strategy is to promote eight aspects of e-commerce: Thai e-commerce, fair competition, cross-border e-commerce, women and outreach, empowering Thai online sellers, new software, digital marketing and solutions for SMEs, and e-Commerce and future workforce.