Thai online trade forecast to exceed 4 trillion baht in 2025

The Thai e-commerce market is expected to grow from 817 billion baht currently to over 4 trillion baht in 2025, Kulthirath said.

Helping to drive that growth will be the new trend for virtual or metaverse commerce, she added.

“Meta-commerce is changing the world of e-commerce by adding virtual reality,” said Kulthirath as she was introduced as the association’s new chief on Thursday, replacing Thanawat Malabuppha. Kulthirath is CEO and co-founder of Thailand e-Business Centre (TEC).

Strategic Market Research forecasts the global meta-commerce market will grow to US$678.80 billion (24.4 trillion baht) by 2030. The market is currently worth about $47.48 billion.