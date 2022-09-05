Taiwan Excellence Presents: Driving a New Revolution with Thailand in Smart Manufacturing

Herbert Qiu, Oversea Sales Engineer for JAINNHER MACHINE CO., LTD., presented the Centerless Grinder (JHC-12, 18, 20, 24) which is mainly used for manufacturing automobile and motorcycle parts, round bars, and mold parts. The machine is equipped with an NC/CNC digital control system which improves production efficiency. He also introduced the Thread Grinding Machine (JHT-4010CNC) which is mostly used to manufacture high precision parts. It achieves dimension accuracy within 0.002 mm. and is equipped with an NC/CNC numerical model making it compatible with various robot arms, thereby enabling automation.

Shirley Wang, Sales Representative from Tongtai Machine & Tool Co., Ltd., stated that the TD series (Multi-Tasking Turning Center) is highly recommended to manufacturers who have machining and turning needs. The turning centers save not only floor space, but also increase the machining efficiency and precision. Their advantages include a single power turret for the turning and milling process, a 75-degree lathe structure enabling good chip removal and controllability and low machine gravity center, allowing the overall structure to have good rigidity. Lastly, the X/Y/Z-axis are orthogonal to each other, ensuring exact straightness and positioning accuracy.

The webinar attracted about 90 people who registered online, including professional mechanical media, such as Manufacturing Review and M Report, and mainstream media, such as Bangkok Post, Khaosod, and Matichon and well-known companies such as CP All. People who are interested in more of Taiwan’s smart manufacturing solutions are welcome to visit Taiwan Excellence’s Digital Pavilion (https://world.taiwanexcellence.org/en).

● Please click on the following link to watch the “Taiwan Excellence Driving a New Revolution in Smart Manufacturing Webinar” if you missed it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V816WxL2S3o

● For further details about the Taiwanese companies in attendance, please visit the following link: https://sites.google.com/view/smart-manufacture/home

● To fill out the post-event survey questionnaire: https://reurl.cc/xQLgG1

● For more information, please visit Taiwan Excellence’s website: https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/tw

● Should you require any further details, please email: [email protected] or [email protected]

● For more information, please contact the Taiwan Trade Center, Bangkok (TAITRA) via telephone +66(2)6514470 or email: [email protected]

