Taiwan Excellence Presents: Driving a New Revolution with Thailand in Smart Manufacturing
Taiwan is one of the most important global machine tool suppliers, with an annual production value of over US$3 billion, ranking No. 5 in exports and No. 7 in manufacturing around the world. At the same time, Thailand is known for its industrial strength in automotive engineering and has a huge demand for machine tools. Taiwan’s machine tool companies specialize in various customized, automated, and intelligent machine tool manufacturing, making them a partner that can revolutionize industrial processes.
In order to promote further cooperation between Thailand and Taiwan in the field of Smart Manufacturing, the Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) Taiwan, R.O.C., and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) invited Taiwan Excellence award-winning companies including Chin Fong, Da Jie, Jainnher, and Tongtai to demonstrate their intelligent manufacturing solutions in the “Taiwan Excellence Driving a New Revolution in Smart Manufacturing Webinar” on September 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (GMT+7).
Mr. Wen-Hsien Hsu, Chairman of the Taiwan Machine Tool & Accessory Builders’ Association, stated in the opening remarks that Taiwan has an advanced information and communication industry with extensive software and hardware integration capabilities, allowing Taiwan to quickly introduce smart elements to machine tool products. This means that Taiwan has the mobility and flexibility to produce high precision, high-tech and high value-added products at a competitive price to meet the needs of global buyers. In addition, Taiwanese companies are not only starting from the design end by introducing lightweight design, cutting edge materials and processes, but are also adjusting the manufacturing end to reduce waste and carbon emissions through green manufacturing, helping the supply chain to realize sustainable value.
Eric Lin, Regional Sales Manager of Chin Fong Machine Industrial Co. Ltd. presented its latest model, the ST1 Straight Side Single Crank Press, which perfectly combines the features of traditional presses and optimizes the structural design and side opening, making it ideally suited to automated production. Its C-frame structure is optimized to a straight column type which improves rigidity and accuracy, while also extending the tool’s life. Additionally, Mr. Lin introduced the iForming System, a framework connecting the press machine’s cloud with users’ smartphones/computers, which not only enables remote monitoring, but also gets maintenance notices in advance to avoid machine shut-downs.
Crystal Sung, Senior Sales Specialist for DA JIE ELECTRICITY MACHINERY INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., introduced the New Generation High-efficient Power-saving Inverter Heating Machine for Equalizing Bar (DJ-W3600VI), which complies with EU RoHS international certification. It is suitable for general purpose automobile steel, and can heat the steel to 950 degrees within just one minute, which is ten times faster than competing products. The mold-changing and heating design provides customers with both great strength and precision. Moreover, it increases productivity by 40%, while saving 54% of power in automated and intelligent production lines.
Herbert Qiu, Oversea Sales Engineer for JAINNHER MACHINE CO., LTD., presented the Centerless Grinder (JHC-12, 18, 20, 24) which is mainly used for manufacturing automobile and motorcycle parts, round bars, and mold parts. The machine is equipped with an NC/CNC digital control system which improves production efficiency. He also introduced the Thread Grinding Machine (JHT-4010CNC) which is mostly used to manufacture high precision parts. It achieves dimension accuracy within 0.002 mm. and is equipped with an NC/CNC numerical model making it compatible with various robot arms, thereby enabling automation.
Shirley Wang, Sales Representative from Tongtai Machine & Tool Co., Ltd., stated that the TD series (Multi-Tasking Turning Center) is highly recommended to manufacturers who have machining and turning needs. The turning centers save not only floor space, but also increase the machining efficiency and precision. Their advantages include a single power turret for the turning and milling process, a 75-degree lathe structure enabling good chip removal and controllability and low machine gravity center, allowing the overall structure to have good rigidity. Lastly, the X/Y/Z-axis are orthogonal to each other, ensuring exact straightness and positioning accuracy.
The webinar attracted about 90 people who registered online, including professional mechanical media, such as Manufacturing Review and M Report, and mainstream media, such as Bangkok Post, Khaosod, and Matichon and well-known companies such as CP All. People who are interested in more of Taiwan’s smart manufacturing solutions are welcome to visit Taiwan Excellence’s Digital Pavilion (https://world.taiwanexcellence.org/en).
