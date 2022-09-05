Nation Group ties up with Zendai Foundation to bring help to remote communities

The project aims to promote education and strengthen communities, especially in remote parts of the country.

The project kicked off on Saturday, with volunteers from both sides delivering learning materials, sports equipment and apparel, chickens, solar-powered water pumps and streetlights to villagers in Phayao’s districts of Dok Kham Tai, Phu Kamyao, Pong, Chiang Kham and Phu Sang.

Volunteers delivered 350 chickens to villagers in Dok Kham Tai and Phu Kamyao, so they can be raised for eggs and children can be provided with nutritious meals.

The learning materials, sports equipment and apparel were donated to two schools in Chiang Kham district. Sportscaster Bell Khobsanam was also present to offer football tips and techniques to school children.

Two solar-powered water pumps were delivered to villagers in Pong district to help irrigate more than 5,000 rai of farmland. The volunteers also installed solar-powered streetlights in Phu Sang district’s Don Moon village to boost traffic safety at night.