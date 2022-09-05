Nation Group ties up with Zendai Foundation to bring help to remote communities
The Nation Group joined up with Zendai Foundation recently to help communities living in remote districts of Phayao province under the “Nation x Zendai Sharing Project”.
The project aims to promote education and strengthen communities, especially in remote parts of the country.
The project kicked off on Saturday, with volunteers from both sides delivering learning materials, sports equipment and apparel, chickens, solar-powered water pumps and streetlights to villagers in Phayao’s districts of Dok Kham Tai, Phu Kamyao, Pong, Chiang Kham and Phu Sang.
Volunteers delivered 350 chickens to villagers in Dok Kham Tai and Phu Kamyao, so they can be raised for eggs and children can be provided with nutritious meals.
The learning materials, sports equipment and apparel were donated to two schools in Chiang Kham district. Sportscaster Bell Khobsanam was also present to offer football tips and techniques to school children.
Two solar-powered water pumps were delivered to villagers in Pong district to help irrigate more than 5,000 rai of farmland. The volunteers also installed solar-powered streetlights in Phu Sang district’s Don Moon village to boost traffic safety at night.
Nation Group’s CEO Shine Bunnag said that apart from maintaining journalistic ethics, the group will also give underprivileged people easier access to education so they can better their quality of life.
“This goal aligns with that of Zendai Foundation, which has been working with communities in remote areas to address the lack of basic facilities. Hence, we are collaborating under the ‘Nation x Zendai Sharing’ project to achieve our shared goal,” he said.
Phuwakorn Srinian, vice president of Zendai Foundation, said: “We began our humanitarian work during the Covid-19 crisis to ensure people in remote areas received necessary protection and treatment. We discovered that many areas still suffered disparity and lack of access to quality healthcare, education and career training.
“So, our group adopted the goal of eliminating this disparity through volunteer work and donations. Over the past year, more people have joined us to work for the betterment of our society.”
Nation Group plans to expand the “Nation x Zendai Sharing Project” to cover more remote communities in Thailand.