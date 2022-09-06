Topp Jirayut and Bitkub Capital Group support Bangkok’s “Mai Te Ruam” Project

Mr Jirayut Srupsrisopa, Founder & Group CEO Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd. also attended the “Mai Te Ruam” project opening event as one of the important policy-driven parties.

Mr Jirayut said “Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd. and subsidiary are delightfully appreciated to be one of the initiative partners of this project. Bitkub is ready to advocate this policy so as to sustainably solve the waste management issue and to help raise the appropriate waste management consciousness for a better and livable society. Concerning the aforementioned statement, we would like to internally respond to the policy by helping strengthen everyone’s awareness toward the appropriate means of food waste and recyclable waste management including the proper practice on waste sorting process, not only in our organizations but also spreading awareness to our partners. Most importantly, we also use innovations like NFTs to persuade people to join our project in order to create sustainable and efficient outcomes.”

