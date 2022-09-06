Topp Jirayut and Bitkub Capital Group support Bangkok’s “Mai Te Ruam” Project
On September 4, 2022, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s committees, and executives from Phayathai, Phatumwan and Nong Khaem district offices have mutually launched the project called “Mai Te Ruam” or “Do not randomly mix food wastes” in order to raise Bangkok citizen’s awareness toward the proper food waste separation and to promote the consistent collaboration among the government, private, and civil sectors.
On this occasion, brand-new waste sorting trucks specifically designed for food waste storage were also officially launched in 3 initiative areas of Phayathai, Pathumwan and Nong Khaem districts. Anna Sueangam-iam, Miss Universe Thailand 2022, was appointed to be the ambassador of this project.
Event attendees included several honored guests from various sectors, such as Piyaporn Sankosik, Managing Director of TPN Global Co., Ltd, and a license holder of Miss Universe Thailand, management team of Miss Universe Thailand, and Supaluck Umpujh, Chairwoman of The Mall Group Co., Ltd.
Mr Jirayut Srupsrisopa, Founder & Group CEO Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd. also attended the “Mai Te Ruam” project opening event as one of the important policy-driven parties.
Mr Jirayut said “Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd. and subsidiary are delightfully appreciated to be one of the initiative partners of this project. Bitkub is ready to advocate this policy so as to sustainably solve the waste management issue and to help raise the appropriate waste management consciousness for a better and livable society. Concerning the aforementioned statement, we would like to internally respond to the policy by helping strengthen everyone’s awareness toward the appropriate means of food waste and recyclable waste management including the proper practice on waste sorting process, not only in our organizations but also spreading awareness to our partners. Most importantly, we also use innovations like NFTs to persuade people to join our project in order to create sustainable and efficient outcomes.”