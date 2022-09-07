Thais set to flock to online platforms for ‘9.9’, year-end shopping

According to the GWI Digital 2022 Thailand Report by Data Reportal, the country is “very adaptable” to digital activities, with a high penetration rate of internet users.

Thailand’s web users have increased by nearly 70 per cent, and the majority shop online at least once a week, Shopee Thailand senior marketing manager Suchaya Paleewong said on Tuesday during the campaign’s official launch ceremony.

The Global Digital Trends report by We Are Social and Hootsuite in July confirmed that Thailand ranked first in the world for online shopping per week in the first quarter of 2022 at 66.5 per cent.

The top reason why people are increasingly turning to online shopping is free shipping and deliveries, but special price offers during special events is also an important incentive, Suchaya noted.